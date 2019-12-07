RAVENNA — Cedar Hills Vineyard & Gardens at 48970 375th Road east of Ravenna will be auctioned off via an absolute public auction at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 at the property.
Cedar Hills is being sold by its owners, Clay and Heidi Schutz of Grand Island. They purchased the property in 2014 from Paul and Joyce Sears, who started the vineyard in 2003 when they planted their first grapes.
During the years, Cedar Hills developed an award-winning reputation for its fruit wines. The 75-acre property overlooks the South Loup River. Along with the vineyard, it contains a tasting room and winery. It also developed a reputation for authentic Neopolitan-style wood-fired pizza.
“The actual vineyard and tasting room have been a dream of Heidi’s for a long time,” said Clay Schutz when he and his wife purchased the property. “I was born and raised on a farm. The farming aspect of it has always intrigued me. Honestly, we just kind of chased a dream.”
Schutz, who is a member of the Grand Island City Council, served as a probation officer in Hall and Buffalo counties for 27 years.
There was a fire on the property in July 2018, causing considerable damage. They were back serving food and wine that September. The fire claimed the vineyard’s wine-processing building and its contents, including 500 cases of wine. But it didn’t damage the tasting room and vineyards.
Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers of Kearney Inc. is handling the marketing and auction of the property.
Auctioneer Miles Marshall said, “This absolute auction provides an excellent opportunity to acquire a property that includes a tasting room, winery and 75.2 acres of amazing views overlooking the South Loup River.”
The auction includes the sale of the 2,900-square-foot building with a tasting room, commercial kitchen, all-purpose room and more. The sale also includes a garage and storage building, 2 acres of established vines with a drip irrigation system and 3 acres of gardens where the fruits grow that were made into the wine.
Luke Huddleston of Marshall Land Brokers & Auctioneers said the property has potential as a bed and breakfast, hunting lodge, micorbrewery, distillery, a home site or continuation as a winery and vineyard.
“The sky is the limit on what someone could turn this property into,” said Huddleston.
He said there will be an open house for the property 1-3 p.m. Dec. 15.
For more information, visit marshallauction.com or call Huddleston at 308-234-6266.
