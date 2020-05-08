RAVENNA — One by one, wearing their masks, about a dozen Ravenna senior citizens filed Wednesday morning into the Ravenna Senior Center.
The seniors picked up hot, made-from-scratch meals from the center this week for the first time since it had been closed on March 17.
Ravenna Senior Center Director Berta Douglas said she shut down the center and worked alone for several weeks to protect her elderly volunteers from COVID-19.
Though she made sure that 11 people in the community who are homebound received lunches Mondays through Fridays.
She started serving take-out meals Monday for seniors who could pick up their meals themselves.
Douglas has worked as the director and cook since the end of January when her cook left. For the first three weeks after the closure, Douglas worked alone as the cook, dishwasher and meal delivery driver. The workload took its toll on Douglas.
“Well, the board kind of listened to me say, ‘I’m tired.’ I was doing everything. Like I came in, I cooked it, I delivered it and I came back and cleaned it up. Plus, I had to do my paperwork. That never ends,” Douglas said.
The board also wanted to keep Douglas safe.
“At that point we had heard there was a (coronavirus) case in Ravenna, and if it started to spread, was it safe for me to be out there, and was it safe for me to be going up to people’s homes?” she said.
So, Douglas took a week off in April.
During that time Hot Meals USA in Kearney sent meals to Ravenna to be delivered to the homebound individuals. But Douglas decided to risk going back to the kitchen a week later so she again could give the Ravenna seniors well-balanced meals.
Because the senior center receives funding from the South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging, Douglas said they are required to serve a certain amount of fruits and vegetables in a week. That isn’t necessarily a requirement for other meal service providers.
People also enjoy Douglas’ cooking.
Senior center board member Betty Shrader said, “Berta is an amazing cook.” Many seniors shared Shrader’s sentiment as they picked up a hearty meal of Swiss steak, cheesy potatoes and steamed broccoli, dinner roll, cake and milk on Wednesday.
The center asks that people younger than 60 pay $7 per meal and individuals older than 60 are asked to pay $5.50 per meal, though Douglas said the price for seniors is just a suggestion.
“If they don’t feel they can pay that much, they don’t have to,” she said.
Volunteers are helping Douglas provide the meal service again. Though, she said she is limiting the delivery volunteers to one person in the morning and one person in the afternoon. Meals are served Monday through Friday from the center between 11 a.m. and noon.
The volunteers and seniors only come into contact with Douglas. Seniors also don’t sign in when they get their meals as they had done in the past. Douglas said this helps them avoid spreading germs.
New volunteer delivery driver Janelle Grabowski wears gloves and a mask, and leaves the meals on seniors’ doorsteps to keep people safe.
While making deliveries, Grabowski said she has met new people, such as Ramona Pabian. They talk about Pabian’s craft projects as she works away from her front deck. On a cool day such as Wednesday, the women talked through Pabian’s front door.
Pabian said a senior center is important to a community. She once worked as a senior center director herself in Norton, Kan. As the director, she told her delivery drivers to visit with people at their homes because it may be the only human interaction the seniors have during the day.
“People that are out and about, they don’t realize the people that are having home-delivered meals, they’re having them delivered for a reason. And just to say hello to a person might be all they get all day,” she said.
Continuing to serve meals from the senior center, even through a pandemic, is important to Douglas. Though she is in her 60s and is considered high risk to contract COVID-19 because of underlying health conditions, she isn’t worried.
“I just feel that the Lord has placed it on my heart to be at the center. I believed that way when I first applied for the job,” she said.
Douglas said she feels the same about preparing meals for the seniors.
“I felt like I was supposed to do that. So if I believe that I am supposed to do it,” she said, “then the Lord is going to protect me from getting sick from the virus. So then I can continue to do what I’m supposed to do.”
