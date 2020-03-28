KEARNEY — On Monday morning, Kearney Public Schools students will return to learning, even if they aren’t going back to their school building.
For the past month, educators have been working to develop a school closure plan, outlining what “classes” look like, how grading will work and how to make sure every student has access to the materials they need.
“The district has worked nonstop,” said KPS communications director Tori Stofferson. “It’s been practically 24/7 for the last month.”
The district sent a message to families Friday outlining the plans and directing them where to find assignments and to get help. Plans are separated for the elementary level and secondary level, which includes middle and high school.
Secondary
At the secondary level, every student has a Chromebook, granting them access to online lessons. The district sent out specific times and dates when each group of students could pick up Chromebooks, as well as other materials stored at school.
Of course, lessons and assignments will differ by class, and at the high school, differ by teacher. Overall, though, high school and middle school teachers will update lessons each week, with new lessons ready on Fridays. Activities for these students are due the following Thursday by 4 p.m.
Teachers also are scheduling “office hours,” a time when students will have the opportunity to videoconference with teachers and ask questions.
Though school work and assignments continue, grading will look different.
At the middle school level, students are expected to complete their work, but students will not get a fourth term report card.
“Teachers will collect and review the work and will make contact with families if students are not completing work to help identify any barriers to a student’s access to the lessons or ability to complete the assignments,” the 6-12 school closure plan reads.
Similarly, at the high school, students will not get letter grades for this term, and term four grades for the 2019-20 school year will not be factored into students’ GPA.
If a high school student does not submit work, he or she will receive a “no credit” on his or her transcript for the term.
“We understand that some students may encounter barriers to completing the work during this time. We don’t want this situation to have a negative impact on their graduation progress or future goals,” the plan explained.
Students taking college-level courses, such as Advanced Placement or dual credit courses, should continue to complete the work they are given.
Dual credit courses allow students to take a class at the high school and receive college credit through a partnering institution, like University of Nebraska at Kearney. UNK told the district it still will honor credit given by KHS teachers.
Advanced Placement courses allow students to take an AP test at the conclusion of the semester to receive credit, if the student scores high enough on the test. These tests are run by the College Board, and the plan said the College Board is developing alternatives to continue with AP exams in late spring.
The ACT also has been canceled for April. According to an email from KPS, it has been rescheduled for July 13 and students will need to register for the test online for that date.
The 6-12 school closure plan stated that Nebraska does not plan to conduct mandated state testing for the 2019-20 school year.
Elementary and pre-K
While secondary students are at a stage in life where they are better able to self-direct and communicate directly with teachers, the district’s youngest students are going to need more help.
“I would say we are really going to partner with parents in this process and give them opportunities for our staff to support them,” said director of K-5 Education Chelsea Feusner. “We are going to rely on (parents) to communicate that information to our students.”
Next week’s learning activities have both a column for “parent tips” as well as learning goals and specific tasks for students to complete. With activities outlined children who aren’t able to read them, as the plans even include toddler activities, parents will be an essential part of the learning process.
To help with the process, teachers will be calling parents next week and remain available for questions.
The first week’s plan includes activities for reading, writing and math for each grade. “Special” subjects, like art, music, physical education, media and counseling/social emotional, also are included with the same plans for all grades.
Next week, science and social studies will be added to the lesson lineup.
“Our first week really is geared to help parents get into a routine and using those foundational skills of reading, writing and math,” Feusner explained.
She said the district aimed to make these assignments such that there was little required for students to have at home, in addition to the books they have from their school.
“We realize not all students may have glue or markers at home,” she said. “So we’re making sure our kindergarten assignments don’t ask for that.”
For physical education, this week’s activity is a “Flip a Coin Fitness” program. Students just need any type of coin to flip, and then depending on whether it comes up heads or tails, they do the corresponding exercise. There are 10 rounds in total.
For music, they can sing a song. The activity plan noted for parents that, “If you want to email your music teacher a recording of you singing, he or she would love to listen to it!”
The week of April 6, schools also are planning to add a Zoom meeting, so that teachers can see students and students can possibly see their friends, if they are set up with a webcam. Zoom meetings also allow attendees to call in, making it more accessible.
Feusner said they are planning to work with families that might have accessibility issues, like not having a computer.
The district also has set up an “I Need Help” form, where parents can get help with the lessons, technology, basic needs and more. That form can be found here.
There will surely be a learning curve throughout this process for teachers, students and parents, but Feusner said everyone is doing their best to adapt and move forward with education.
“Our teachers miss our kids,” she said. “They want to see our students continue learning, and they’re ready to embrace this challenge.”
tiffany.stoiber@kearneyhub.com
@TiffanyStoiber