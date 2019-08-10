KEARNEY — “I guarantee you know a silent survivor or someone who has lived through it.”
That’s what Jamie Vetter, executive director of the Family Advocacy Network at 106 E. 31st St., says about sexual abuse. Nationwide, one in four girls and one in six boys is a victim of some kind of unwanted sexual contact before the age of 18.
While awareness of sex trafficking is rising in Kearney, sexual abuse lurks in the shadows, too.
In 2018, Kearney police investigated 271 cases of sexual abuse and neglect inside city limits. In 2017, that number was 257, according to Police Capt. Mike Young.
The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office investigated 55 cases in 2018 and 43 in 2017, according to Capt. Bob Anderson. That includes areas outside Kearney city limits, but does not include Shelton or Ravenna, whose police departments handle such complaints.
Sexual abuse is unwanted sexual contact of people under the age of 18. It becomes sexual assault when the victim is 18 or older.
Any child who runs away or goes missing faces the likelihood of sexual abuse, but the numbers of young people embedded in sex trafficking is like a “penny in the pond” compared to the number abused by a family member or so-called friend, Vetter said.
‘Recover and thrive’
FAN’s goal is to ensure the safety and rights of children victimized by physical and sexual abuse, as well as adults victimized by domestic violence and sexual assault. The youngest victims seen by FAN have been infants.
“Our goal is for kids to recover and thrive,” Vetter said.
Anyone under 18 who has been sexually abused is a victim, she emphasized. “There are no exceptions, even if someone is into drugs. Nobody says in preschool, ‘I want to do this.’”
The guiding principle of FAN’s work is believing what children say. They might tell a parent. They might tell a teacher. They might tell another trusted adult.
“The child must be believed. When he or she tells you what happened, that child must receive support. Children must know they are safe. Children, especially small children, just want the abuse to stop,” Vetter said.
But it’s not always simple. A mother, for example, might have never told a soul that she was victimized when she was 9 or 10 years old. “She’s dealing with something that happened 20 years ago, but back then, we didn’t understand trauma care. We have to be strong support and be able to meet her needs, too,” Vetter said.
A mother who finds out her child has been abused may want counseling for her child, but two months later, the boyfriend who abused the child is released from jail.
“This is where advocacy and support are so crucial,” Vetter said. “Some parents insist, ‘I am a good parent. It would never let that happen to my child.’” But FAN, law enforcement and others must determine whether that child, or any child, is safe in that home.
She added, “Parents need support, too, especially when they find out what happened to their child.”
Facts about FAN
FAN serves people in 14 central Nebraska counties. Vetter’s staff assists victims and their adult support network through forensic interviews, forensic medical examinations, court case coordination, and referrals.
FAN’s offices, located east of CHI Health Good Samaritan, include a cozy front lobby with upholstered furniture, a medical exam room, a conference room and an observation office.
It has a full-time staff of five, along with forensic interview specialists. One does interviews in Spanish. FAN also has a pediatrician, two nurse practitioners and three registered nurses under contract to medically examine victims and do hair and nail testing of children exposed to drugs.
FAN does not deal with or work with perpetrators. It assists only victims and their adult support network.
Its beginnings
Nationwide, the first children’s advocacy center was launched in 1985 by Bud Kramer, a district attorney in Huntsville, Ala. who, as the lead county prosecutor, prosecuted child sexual abuse cases. “But cases were falling apart. Interviewers didn’t know much about kids,” Vetter said.
Frustrated, Kramer “created his own dream team with people who had practice in dealing with kids,” she said. This team included investigators from different agencies. Working in a child-friendly environment, the approach was soon recognized as reflecting the best investigative practices. Kramer’s cases were successful. Better yet, those children recovered, and prosecution rates improved.
In 1987, Kramer founded the National Children’s Assistance, which provides services to children’s advocacy centers across the country. The NCA, based in Washington, D.C., serves as the national accreditation and standard-setting organization for advocacy centers, including FAN.
Finally, Kramer also asked Congress to make sure every sexual abuse victim in the nation had access to a Family Advocacy Network. Kearney’s was founded in 2001.
Vetter, a McCook native and a graduate of the University of Nebraska at Kearney, always wanted to advocate for children because her sister has Down syndrome. Her sister’s mentor advocate is someone Vetter admired. “That’s what I wanted to do for kids,” she said. “Every part of me believes in what we do here.”
Advocates
Andrea Kemp and Katelyn Shriver, both advocates, work as partners with a parent or another adult through the legal and emotional process of dealing with sexual abuse cases. Advocates make referrals for counseling, help adults apply for protection orders or compensation funds, accompany the child to court proceedings and much more.
FAN gives a parent a detailed 70-page guide which explains FAN, its responsibilities, its staff, what youngsters will face and much more.
Children are interviewed alone by a FAN staff member because many won’t talk or will omit details if a parent is in the room. All interviews are recorded. FAN aims to reduce the number of times a child has to tell what happened, but families are told that the child still may have to testify in court if the case goes to trial.
Adults often are shocked and angry when they learn of the abuse. Some talk about taking justice into their own hands. Kemp spends much time simply listening.
“A lot of parents have their own unresolved childhood trauma that they’ve never discussed with anybody. We talk about where they are, where they need to be and how can we help them get there,” Kemp said. “Everyone needs a safe place. Everyone needs to have appropriate things in place. Sometimes I will be on the phone just listening, walking them through this,” she said.
Fighting back
FAN strives to reach young victims, especially in rural counties, where there are fewer law enforcement officers and few divisions in police departments to assist with these cases.
FAN is accredited through the NCA. It must be re-accredited every five years by meeting 10 strict standards and passing an on-site visit by reviewers.
Vetter sits on the board of directors for the Nebraska Children’s Alliance. She has served as its chair, vice chair and secretary. She also is serving her second term on the Governor’s Commission on the Protection of Children.
FAN is supported by the Nebraska Alliance of Child Advocacy Centers, which assists Nebraska’s seven child advocacy centers and nine satellite locations. The CAC maintains the standards and the integrity of the child advocacy center movement, and on the state level works with networking, mentoring, community awareness, evaluation and assessment, funding/resource development, and legislative representation.
Reporting is mandatory
More cases are being reported, according to Kearney Police Capt. Mike Young, who, as the department’s operations captain, oversees investigations. Sgt. Tony Cordova supervises all criminal investigations. “Any officer can work on these cases, but Sgt. Cordova has specialized training,” Young said.
Reporting comes in numerous ways, including calls to the Nebraska hotline, anonymous tips, and cases witnessed by officers and others.
Nebraska state law, specifically Nebraska Statue 28-711, requires that anyone who knows about child abuse and/or neglect must report it. “If you don’t, we will arrest you,” he said. Yes, arrests have happened, Young said.
Anderson, from the county sheriff’s office, said the county generally does 20 percent to 25 percent of the number of investigations into abuse or neglect done by Kearney each year. “Our geography is larger, but our population is smaller,” he said. His figures do not include numbers, if any, from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center at 2802 W. 30th St.
Children do heal
With proper support, children do heal from abuse, Vetter said, but without that support, the majority of abused kids will eventually struggle with drugs and alcohol. They may be suicidal. They may perform poorly at school, she said.
But challenges remain. “A person who prefers to abuse small children often has thousands of victims before he is convicted. Abusers look for kids they can trust. It is very important to note that this happens in anybody’s home, not just people in lower income areas. It’s easier to hide this when you have more money,” Kemp said.
Vetter is encouraged by rising public awareness of sexual abuse.
“Sexual abuse is not on the rise, but there’s a lot of concern about technology and pornographers. These days, kids who just five years old see stuff that kids of past generations did not. It used to be you might only see these things if you found a pornographic book or magazine, but now, kids just 9 years old have their own phones and computers. Society is a lot more immersed in pornography than it used to be,” she said.
Studies show that abuse can negatively affect every aspect of a person’s life, Vetter said, but children are resilient. Those who are heard, and removed from a dangerous situation, can easily recover and thrive, she said.