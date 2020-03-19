KEARNEY — The American Red Cross faces severe blood shortage as the COVID-19 outbreak threatens availability of nation’s supply
In the Nebraska-Iowa Region, 11 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in 386 fewer blood donations. The Red Cross expects the number of cancellations to continue to increase. This could affect patients who need surgery, victims of car accidents and other emergencies, and cancer patients.
The Red Cross has implemented new measures to ensure blood drives and donation centers are safe, including checking the temperature of staff and donors; providing hand sanitizer; and spacing beds, where possible, to follow social distancing. It also has increased the disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
There is no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmitted by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases of transfusion transmission for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus worldwide.
Schedule an appointment to give blood by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
For more information, visit redcross.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.