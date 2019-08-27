KEARNEY — Platelet donors and blood donors are needed to replenish the blood supply following a summer blood shortage.
Those who give Aug. 30-Sept. 3 will receive a unique Red Cross canvas tote bag, while supplies last.
Also, those who give Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2019, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.
Make an appointment to donate by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. To learn more and sign up to host a blood drive, visit RedCrossBlood.org/HostADrive.
Area blood donation opportunities through Sept. 15 include:
Kearney
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 4, 5, 9, 12 - Fort Kearney Chapter of the American Red Cross, 520 W. 48th St.
Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 12 - Builders Warehouse, 4600 Second Ave.
9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 13 - Kearney Regional Medical Center, 804 22nd Ave
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 13 - First National Bank, 2223 Second Ave.
Alma: Noon- 6 p.m. Sept. 4 - Johnson Community Building, 601 Main Street
Holdrege: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 3 - YMCA of the Prairie, 1415 Broadway
Lexington: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 4 - Lexington High School, 1400 Minuteman Drive
Ravenna: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 3 - Ravenna High School, 41750 Carthage Road