WOOD RIVER — The American Red Cross opened a shelter at Wood River Rural High School late Wednesday afternoon in response to area flooding.
A shelter that opened at Lexington High School earlier this week remains open.
People displaced from their houses may come to a shelter. Red Cross volunteers will provide a safe place to stay, hot meals and referrals to community services.
Bring the following to the shelter for each family member:
- Prescriptions and emergency medications;
- Foods to meet any unusual dietary requirements;
- Identification to show residence in the affected area and other important personal documents;
- Extra clothing, pillows, blankets and hygiene supplies;
- Supplies needed for children, infants, or elderly or disabled family members.
The free Red Cross emergency app for shelter information and access to flood-related resources is available at redcross.org/apps.