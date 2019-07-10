KEARNEY — With less than a three-day supply of most blood types available, the American Red Cross is facing a blood shortage.
There is an emergency need for blood and platelet donors to give now to replenish the blood supply.
The call for donations comes after a slow July Fourth week for donations. Due to the holiday, hundreds fewer blood drives were organized by volunteer hosts than a typical week. This also compounds a shortfall of more than 24,000 blood donations in June.
Donors can ensure that no patient experiences delays in treatment or emergency care due to the shortage. They can give at the following places:
Kearney: Noon-6 p.m. Thursday and Monday at the Fort Kearney Chapter of the American Red Cross, 520 W. 48th St.
Holdrege: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at YMCA of the Prairie, 1415 Broadway.
Lexington: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at Lexington Middle School, 1100 N. Washington St.
Sumner: Noon-6 p.m. Monday at the Community Building, Fifth and Main
To donate, or for information, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor app, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).