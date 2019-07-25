KEARNEY — Scott Terry, lead singer and founder of Red Wanting Blue, learned a lesson about workplace safety two months ago while playing a show in the Washington D.C., area.
“It was a three band bill and we were getting behind in the schedule,” he said. “I was trying to set up our lights and I asked somebody to get a ladder. Unfortunately, no one went to get a ladder fast enough. I started climbing on top of road cases, which is probably the dumbest thing I could have done.”
In his defense, while on the road for the past 20 years, Terry often climbed on the cases used to transport the band’s equipment.
“Sure enough, it happened to be that day that the wheels on the cases were extra lubed up on a not perfectly level floor and the thing slid out from under me,” Terry said. “Trying to brace myself during the fall, I put my left arm out and broke my radius. It was pretty intense. I had to go to the Georgetown emergency room.”
A true road warrior and musician, Terry made the best of a bad situation.
“I’m proud of the fact that I went to the emergency room, had my arm reset and went back and played the show,” he said. “You know what? You’ve got to do it.”
Fans of the alt band can enjoy that kind of spirit when Red Wanting Blue performs an all-ages show at 7 p.m. Sunday as part of the Buffalo County Fair. Tickets are $15-$20.
Less than a week after his accident, surgeons installed a titanium plate in his arm with eight screws.
“I’m finally on the other side of it,” Terry said. “I don’t need to wear a brace every day.”
Looking at the bigger picture, the singer — and guitar player — understands that he could have done a lot more damage, even enough to end his musical career.
“Thank goodness it was only my arm and thank goodness we only missed one show, which was on the day of the surgery,” he said. “I didn’t want to miss any shows, but, unfortunately, the surgery was scheduled for 3 p.m. so I didn’t really have a choice about it.”
His accident notwithstanding, Terry and the other members of Red Wanting Blue continue to make music.
“This year has been really great,” he said. “We’ve been blessed in a lot of different ways. We’re going out on the road again, touring with our latest record, ‘The Wanting,’ which came out in late April of last year. This will be our second run-around the country, getting to hit the places we only played one time when the record came out.”
With so much content available for music fans, having an album with the strength of ‘The Wanting’ seems unusual.
“To get a chance to play music from a record with such longevity — over a year now — is really awesome,” Terry said. “In the old days when we got started as kids, you made an album and toured on it for two or three years, minimum. And then you made your next record. That was always the way it was.”
Things move faster in today’s music market.
“We have friends who have released a record and then, what feels like two months later, released something else. For us, we’re feeling blessed that the record is getting such a good reception and that people still want to hear it and see us. That makes me really happy.”
On the band’s website, Terry said, “This is really the most collaborative album our band has ever made. It’s the first record where every member contributed to the writing and I feel like we all matured as artists because of it.”
Returning to central Nebraska with a strong album often feels like a trip home for the band that started in the Columbus, Ohio, area.
Terry puts the year in perspective: “We’re excited to get back to Kearney. The future looks bright. Middle age, with all the broken bones; we’ll take the good with the bad. It all seems to be falling in our favor.”