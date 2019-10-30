KEARNEY — Join ReferenceUSA representative Bill Carlson on Nov. 8 to learn how to use the ReferenceUSA database to grow a business. The database can be accessed for free with a Kearney library card.
According to KPL, ReferenceUSA is a tool to identify new sales prospects, create marketing lists, identify key business contacts, find businesses with web addresses, gather competitive business intelligence and more.
Lunch will be provided by ReferenceUSA. The lunch and learn will be noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at KPL. Registration is required by noon Nov. 8 by calling the library at 308-233-3282 or online.
The library is at 2020 First Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.