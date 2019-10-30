KEARNEY — Join ReferenceUSA representative Bill Carlson on Nov. 8 to learn how to use the ReferenceUSA database to grow a business. The database can be accessed for free with a Kearney library card.

According to KPL, ReferenceUSA is a tool to identify new sales prospects, create marketing lists, identify key business contacts, find businesses with web addresses, gather competitive business intelligence and more.

Lunch will be provided by ReferenceUSA. The lunch and learn will be noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at KPL. Registration is required by noon Nov. 8 by calling the library at 308-233-3282 or online.

The library is at 2020 First Ave.

