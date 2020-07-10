HOLDREGE — The registration form and schedule for the 2020 Nebraska State Hand Corn Husking & Fall Festival Oct. 3 at the Nebraska Prairie Museum in Holdrege are posted at holdregechamber.com/2020-hand-cornhusking-competition.
In addition to the competition, activities will include horse-drawn wagons, antique demonstrations, hands-on fun for kids and food.
Visitors also can explore the Snowball School, Anderson House, Lutheran church and exhibits in the 64,000-square-foot museum.
The Nebraska Prairie Museum is a half-mile north of Holdrege on Highway 183.