KEARNEY — The community is invited to Rejoicing Spirits, an inclusive worship service adapted to meet the needs of people with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

The service is 3 p.m. Sunday in the basement of Campus Lutheran, 2715 Ninth Ave. A ramp entrance is located in the back of the building.

This monthly service is inspiring and meaningful to all, according to a news release. People of all faiths are welcome.

The Rev. John Gosswein is the Rejoicing Spirits ministry coordinator. Contact him at pr.john.foc@gmail.com or call 308-236-7704.

