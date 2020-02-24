KEARNEY — Replacing the flood-damaged Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge on the Fort Kearny hike-bike trail will cost more than anticipated, but the Kearney City Council appears set to OK a bid for the bridge.
Accepting the bridge replacement bid is among the recreation-related items on Tuesday’s City Council agenda.
The governing body also will:
- Award a bid to rebuild portions of the hike-bike trail that were washed out by last summer’s flood; and,
- Hire a Missouri company to restore the water slide at Harmon Pool.
The council on Jan. 28 had approved plans for reconstruction of the Cherry Avenue pedestrian bridge, which was severely damaged in the July 9, 2019, flood. Based on the plans, the engineer estimated that replacing the damaged bridge and shoring up the riverbank on either end of the bridge would cost $274,905.
However, contractors’ bids exceeded the engineer’s estimate, and so the council will consider paying 30 percent more than anticipated by hiring Diamond Engineering Co. of Grand Island to replace the bridge for $358,130.
The city also received a bid from Wilke Contracting Corp. of Kearney for $378,775.
According to a memo to the council, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 75 percent of the bridge replacement costs. The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency and city of Kearney will pay 12.5 percent each to cover the remaining bridge costs.
The same cost split — 75 percent/12.5 percent/12.5 percent — will apply to replacement of flood-damaged sections of the Fort Kearny hike-bike trail, which will require earth work, embankment stabilization and new paving on stretches that were undercut and destroyed by the 2019 flood.
The engineer’s estimate was $296,700, but both bidders were lower than that amount.
Blessing Construction of Kearney bid $231,375, but the bid from Morten Construction of Kearney came in lower at $201,450, so city staff is recommending the council award the trail restoration to Morten.
Kearney Park and Recreation staff had hoped to replace the 31-year-old water slide at Harmon Pool, but after new slide bids exceeded estimates, the staff looked into refurbishing the existing slide.
Park Director Scott Hayden said in a memo to the council that a representative from Safe Slide Restoration in Fredickstown, Mo., evaluated the water slide and recommended restoration, not replacement.
“Safe Slide provided a proposal that includes fiberglass restoration of the water slide flume, as well as removal and replacement of the water slide stairs, bridge and main tower. The restoration work will extend the life of the water slide for many years,” Hayden told council members.
Rather than paying more than $385,000 for a new slide, the city will spend $184,300 to restore the existing slide, if the council awards the work to Safe Slide Restoration.
Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.