KEARNEY — Residents of Kearney and Buffalo County now have the ability to file police reports online for certain incidents. The new service does not replace 911 for emergencies or if there is a need to report a crime in progress.
This online service is for reporting non-emergency incidents that occur within the jurisdictional limits of Buffalo County to include Kearney, Gibbon, Pleasanton, Elm Creek, Amherst, Riverdale, Odessa and Miller. Reports taken on this website include, but may not be limited to trespassing, littering/dumping, telephone offense, code violation, suspicious activity and lost property
Reports submitted via online must meet the following conditions:
- Must have occurred in the jurisdictional limits of Buffalo County;
- There must not be any suspect information at all;
- There must be no evidence to process;
- The crime being reported must not be in progress;
- The crime being reported cannot be a violent crime.
Each report will be reviewed to ensure that it meets the minimum requirements. You may be contacted for additional information, and you will be notified by email of the case number once the report is completed, and approved or rejected.
Up to three business days may be necessary for a status update to electronic reports. For questions, call the Kearney Police Department Records Division 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 308-233-5250.