KEARNEY — They stare out bravely, boldly, innocently.
A couple stands proudly by their new farmhouse, the wife holding up the deed to their farm.
Barefoot children sit staring at the camera, their faces and clothing a bit smudged and wrinkled.
A farmer holds a knife in his hand as he stands by the carcass of a freshly butchered cow.
These rare photographs, taken in Hall County in the 1890s, can be seen in the book, “Pioneer Life on Glass: The Balcom-Green Connection.” The book was researched, compiled and written by Jason Combs, a professor of geography at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and Ken Harders, a Wood River farmer. It was published in 2017.
Combs found the photographs by accident. Five or six years ago, he got a call from Harders, then coordinator for the Junk Jaunt in Cairo. Harders asked Combs to appraise a collection of glass negatives for the Cairo Roots Museum because Combs is an antique appraiser on the side.
“I went out there and he was holding those negatives up to the light. I couldn’t believe what I saw,” Combs said. He saw pictures of farmers, barns, horses, young boys, children and women peeling potatoes and preparing chickens.
“This is a really intimate look into early Nebraskans and this nation’s migration to the West. Many were German homesteaders. It’s an intimate look at the settlement of the Great Plains, with stories of how they got here and how they survived,” he said.
A new life’s focus
Combs would lose track of time as he stared at the images on his computer. He was so excited that he forwarded some to several photography instructors, who shared his enthusiasm.
Most photographers, they said, take pictures looking straight at scenery or people. These, however, were taken from an angle to capture the people as well as the landscape.
“They knew what they were doing,” Combs said. “They had an eye. They had a certain angle. Look at the one with Frances Birge holding the title to their land. This was a sign of victory. They had conquered the land.”
After perusing the snapshots, Combs and Harders plunged into research for the next few years. They verified everything — the land, the farms, their owners and more, using land records, old clippings from Hall County newspapers, records in the Cairo Roots Museum, which Combs said is a “storehouse of history about the area.” They also did research at Stuhr Museum in Grand Island.
“These pictures are just so personal, almost as if they’re so personal nobody should be looking at them. They even took pictures of people in caskets. We have images of farmsteads when people got their first telephone. They are really snapshots of history.”
Itinerant photographers
The pictures — all 1,200 of them — were taken between the 1890s and the 1920s by Henry Balcom and his son-in-law Ray Green. Balcom and his wife Betsy had moved to Cairo from Illinois in 1894. They had eight children.
Green’s parents, natives of England, had moved to Hall County in 1873, four years after Green was born in Michigan. Green married Balcom’s daughter and learned about photography from her father.
Balcom and Green set out in their wagon with photographic equipment and stopped in unannounced at farms. “He just showed up and started taking pictures. They photographed the land, the animals, the machinery, the farmhouses and families. He wrote down details of everything, including names, dates and locations,” Combs said.
Generations ago, people being photographed normally put on their best clothes, went to a studio in town and posed stoically because cameras of that time were exceedingly slow.
“That’s what sets these photographs apart,” Combs said. “In many collections of old pictures, we know who the photographer was, but not the people who were photographed or where the images were taken.”
This book is different. Names, locations and more are provided for nearly every photograph, and Combs and Harders painstakingly include those details under every photograph. For example, on page 49 is a picture of John and Millie Harders. They had 15 children in 18 years, all of whom grew to adulthood.
Balcom and Green used what was called “dry plate” photography, a new technique at the time that did not require that a shot be developed right away. This method allowed the men to shoot more pictures before they had to develop the film.
As Combs and Harders did their research, they found a woman in her 90s in Ravenna (now deceased) who was a great-granddaughter of the Balcoms. “She remembered, as a girl, that her farmhouse had a dark room in it, but the children weren’t allowed to go in it,” Combs said.
A winding road to Cairo
When Ray Green died in 1948, the pictures remained in the family. After his son Albert Green died in 1971, several glass plates ended up in a thrift store in South Sioux City, Neb.
In 1972, John Beckenbach paid the thrift store $10 for a wooden crate containing glass negatives. Later, he bought four more crates. A paper inside named the photographers and the location: Cairo, Neb.
Impressed with the shots — “They show daily life, the town, the farms, the animals, the workers and their jobs” — Beckenbach published an article about them in American Preservation magazine. After the article appeared, Jo Riedy, a member of the Cairo Roots Historical Society, learned about the photos from a former Cairo resident living in Texas. Riedy contacted Beckenbach. In 2009, he donated more than 1,200 glass negatives to the society. Since then, Harders, an avid historian, has cataloged and scanned all of them.
Four chapters
Combs and Harders separated the photos into four categories: Agriculture, Farm Life, The Great Plains and Cairo and Vicinity. They selected 100 for the book — or, as Combs put it, “I think the photos picked themselves.” The book was published in 2017 by the Center for Great Plains Studies at Emporia State College in Emporia, Kan.
Shortly thereafter, the authors spoke to the Hall County Historical Society. In the audience were Green’s great-granddaughter and great-great-granddaughter. They knew nothing about the photographs and found them deeply moving. “One of them said, ‘These are my great-grandparents. We’ve never seen the images before,’” Combs said.
For Combs, a photographic novice, the book has stretched his horizons. “My research is maybe historical geography. I’m interested in settlement and migration. I didn’t know much about photography. This took on a whole new life for me.”
