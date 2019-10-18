KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s Sanitation Division has announced that noon Saturday will be the final day to access the “Restore” during the Saturday hours, until next April.
“Restore” is located in the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3620 Box Butte Ave. Items taken to the HHW facility that are in good, usable condition then are available for anyone to come and take, free of charge.
This helps residents by not having to purchase these materials, and it helps HHW by cutting down on disposal costs. While the Saturday hours for the “Restore” are ending for the winter, the “Restore” still is open to the public 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
In a news release, the city’s Sanitation Division expressed its appreciation to Kearney Elks Lodge 984 members for their work at “Restore” on Saturdays during 2019.
