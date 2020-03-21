KEARNEY — A retired Kearney physician shared a warning this week: It could be difficult to avoid the COVID-19 virus because it can exist in so many places. That fact means that frequent hand washing is a key defense and it also reinforces the necessity to prevent coughs and sneezes from escaping into the air.
Ron Scott spent 36 years of his career as a specialist in family practice at Kearney Clinic, where he frequently shared information with the Kearney community on various health topics.
Scott said that coronavirus is spread primarily through droplets in sneezes and coughs.
“The virus can survive in droplets for three hours, according to the New England Journal of Medicine,” Scott said. “A cough puts droplets out 18 feet, a sneeze 24 feet, and the droplets stay suspended for 10 minutes to several hours.”
He said coronaviruses can survive on metal, glass and plastic for as long a nine days.
Any surface where the virus exists is called a fomite.
“A fomite is an inanimate object that could be a source of the virus,” Scott said. “The National Institute of Health has found that a related virus (SARS-CoV-2) can last up to 24 hours on cardboard, and up to two or three days on plastic and stainless steel surfaces. Touching those items and then touching your face or eyes is a ‘no-no.’ Viruses landing on copper surfaces don’t last more than four hours.”
Clothing, because it is more porous, causes the virus to dry out and die more quickly, Scott said. “Money can be a possible source.”
He stressed that frequent hand washing is key, especially after handling anything in public.
“Wearing masks, unless you are sick and want to prevent getting other people sick, is worthless,” Scott said.
Scott provided a list of possible fomites where COVID-19 could exist:
Metal, glass, plastic, stainless steel, cardboard, money, shared steering wheels, shared computer keyboards and portable phones ... but really, anything that has been sneezed or coughed on by anyone with the disease.