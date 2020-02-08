KEARNEY — Retired Kearney police chief Dan Lynch is a candidate for the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners.
“I admire and respect the people of Buffalo County and I really want to serve. We’re a growing county with a lot of things going for us,” said Lynch, who retired in October 2018 after a 43-year career with the Kearney Police Department.
He is seeking the District 4 seat held by Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek. Reiter is completing his second four-year term and announced this week he will be retiring from the board.
Lynch said he has been thinking about serving on the county board, so when Reiter announced he wouldn’t seek re-election, it cemented Lynch’s decision.
He won’t be alone on the primary ballot. Also filing for the District 4 seat this week was Joseph Klingelhoefer of Amherst. Attempts to reach Klingelhoefer were unsuccessful.
Lynch resides a few miles outside of Kearney, just north of U.S. Highway 30 and near Dove Hill Road. Rural towns in District 4 include Elm Creek, Odessa, Amherst and Miller.
Lynch talked about two issues he considers important for Buffalo County: roads and population growth.
“Rural people need those roads to do what they do for business,” he said. “We took a beating last year because of the weather. We have to work at it together to make it better.”
He said he’s interested in learning from other board members about the county’s road challenges and how they propose to proceed.
Lynch believes growth is good for Buffalo County, although some board members have expressed frustration with the increased burdens that more rural businesses and rural residents place on the county.
“We’re going to continue to add population,” Lynch said. “It will have an impact as communities of the county grow. I feel comfortable with it and I want to help.”
Terms of two other county board members are expiring this year. Both of those incumbents — Bill McMullen, the board’s chair, and Ron Loeffelholz, both of Kearney — have filed for re-election.
Incumbents have until Feb. 18 to file. The deadline for new candidates is March 2.