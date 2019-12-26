KEARNEY — Since 1913 when the historic Lincoln Highway crossed the United States from New York City to San Francisco, there have been innovators who’ve seen highways as more than a way to get from Point A to Point B.
Retired surgeon Joel Johnson believes travel is an adventure and that good roads are economic engines worthy of the investment.
“If you go across the United States, virtually every place that has a four- or six-lane expressway is doing well,” said Johnson, a retired state senator from Kearney who believes his idea for a four-lane highway — the “Snowbird Trail” — could greatly benefit travelers and commerce in Nebraska.
A couple of weeks back, Johnson was fired up about the Snowbird Trail — an idea he floated 13 years ago in the Nebraska Legislature — after a news report about Iowans celebrating the success of an expressway that would be carrying Snowbird Trail traffic today, if Nebraska would have built it.
Johnson’s four-lane highway would stretch from South Sioux City in northeast Nebraska to McCook in southwest Nebraska and beyond.
The Snowbird Trail would carry winter-weary residents of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota from their cold regions to the comforts of the American Southwest.
When Johnson floated his Snowbird Trail as a state senator, Iowans and Minnesotans already were transforming their busy two-lane highways into four-lane expressways. Legislative colleagues and even some local leaders around Nebraska tipped their hats to Johnson’s innovative thinking. Many said the Snowbird Trail would do what Johnson believed it could do. However, as with many of Nebraska’s great road-building ideas, the Snowbird Trail has languished, never leaping from drawing board to reality.
The reason?
Money.
Building four-lane highways takes a lot of money, and as time passes, inflation makes highway building even more expensive, said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning, who is the former chair of that city’s 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska group.
The 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska group is a collection of business and community leaders working to build an expressway linking their northeast Nebraska community of 25,000 with Omaha, via four lanes utilizing Highway 275. The highway runs southeasterly from Norfolk to Fremont before heading into Omaha.
The 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska group was encouraged in 1988 when the Highway 275 idea was part of a Nebraska Department of Transportation plan to build 600 miles of expressway in 15 years for $200 million. However, a large share of the Highway 275 project has not been built, and the 31-year delay has resulted in dramatic cost inflation. Today, the cost to complete unfinished projects on the 1988 list is estimated at $2 billion — about 10 times the initial cost for all 600 miles, Moenning said.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation got started on the Highway 275 expressway, extending four lanes from Omaha to Fremont, but work sputtered to a halt 48 miles southeast of Norfolk. That leaves the towns of Pilger, Wisner, Beemer, West Point, Scribner and Hooper with two-lane highways and without the economic and safety benefits of the expressway that was considered in 1988.
Both Moenning and Johnson are frustrated because Nebraska’s expressway projects have stalled, but other states are finding the resources to build four-lane highways and reap the benefits.
“Iowa has completed its four-lane expressway. It crosses Iowa and Illinois,” Johnson said. “I can take it to visit my brother who lives near Chicago. On the way home, it’s a nice four-lane expressway until South Sioux City. Then it turns into two lanes in Nebraska.”
“It’s eye-opening,” Moenning added, “how far we’ve fallen behind, especially in this northeast part of the state when you go into Iowa or South Dakota, and you see modernized infrastructure that makes connections between major communities.”
In November, folks around Holstein, Iowa, told the Sioux City Journal how happy they are that Highway 20 has been modernized. Now that it is four lanes, traffic volume has increased 10 percent to 30 percent, boosting business for gas stations, eateries and visitor attractions along the east-west highway.
According to the Associated Press, Iowa lawmakers in 2015 boosted Iowa’s gasoline tax 10 cents per gallon. The Iowa Transportation Commission used some of the money to widen Highway 20 to four lanes across the entire width of the state.
Like Johnson, Moenning noted how Highway 20 narrows to two lanes after it enters Nebraska.
“Over the holiday break,” Moenning said, “I took a quick trip to Minneapolis. More than the immensity of the Mall of America and the sleekness of U.S. Bank Stadium, I came away with this: On my 5 ½- hour drive from Norfolk, Nebraska, I traversed three states and drove on just one two-lane highway. It was in Nebraska.”
Moenning wonders if Nebraska should explore funding its highway construction differently, rather than leaning so heavily on gasoline taxes. “We’re a strictly pay-as-you-go state, which is great, but it means road projects don’t get done on a timely basis.”
Since he retired from the Legislature, Johnson has quietly promoted the Snowbird Trail, an idea that attracted more than passing interest from people around Nebraska.
Johnson’s expressway would run southwesterly across the Cornhusker State. He said it would shorten the drive from Sioux City to Denver by 240 miles — an incentive for travelers and truckers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan to use the route.
The Omaha World-Herald offered its editorial endorsement for Johnson’s outside-the-box thinking 13 years ago.
“Will the idea of a ‘Snowbird Trail’ by state Sen. Joel Johnson of Kearney become a reality? The odds seem against it. Nonetheless, Johnson and other supporters of the proposal deserve credit for thinking strategically about Nebraska’s future,” wrote the World-Herald.
The Norfolk Daily News also liked Johnson’s thinking because Norfolk is among Nebraska’s First Class cities and isn’t served by an interstate.
“One of the selling points of the concept,” wrote the Daily News, “is that, once created, it would mean that more than 90 percent of the state’s population would be located within 25 miles of a four-lane highway.”
Johnson and 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska aren’t alone in pushing for modernized highways. The expressway plan approved in 1988 was intended to create 600 miles of modern, four-lane highways. In addition, Nebraska’s Transportation Innovation Act of 2016 created the state’s first infrastructure bank — intended as a resource for expressway projects. A special feature of that act was called “design build” contracting for road design and construction, saving time and money on large projects.
In 2017, policy changes reduced the lengthy environmental review processes.
Nebraskans can see the results of those road-building strategies, especially in metropolitan areas. Meanwhile, projects like Norfolk’s Highway 275 plan and the Nebraska Panhandle’s four-lane Heartland Expressway are unfinished. However, one rural expressway that’s proving its value — Highway 2 — gives commuters, travelers and truckers a safe, direct route from Lincoln to Nebraska City. When they cross the Missouri River into Iowa, travelers are just minutes from Interstate 29.
Johnson said putting traffic closer to interstates and expressways is integral to his Snowbird Trail.
Exiting northeast Nebraska, the Snowbird Trail would carry northbound travelers to I-29 in Sioux City. The north-south I-29 intersects with east-west I-90 at Sioux Falls, S.D. Travelers can continue northward to Canada, or turn east toward Minnesota’s Twin Cities.
At its westernmost point in Nebraska, the Snowbird Trail would carry travelers to Highway 83, a direct southerly route to I-70 in northern Kansas. A second option would carry travelers and commercial traffic into northeastern Colorado, where they could hop onto I-76 for a fast ride to Denver.
Moenning said he and other Norfolk residents would like to see state transportation officials carry through with their expressway plans. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss reinforced the 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska position by cost-justifying widening of Highway 275.
“One number that stuck with me,” Moenning said, “is that the counties along the two-lane stretch of Highway 275 have a 62 percent higher traffic fatality rate than the rest of Nebraska.”
The 4 Lanes 4 Nebraska group believes the state ought to complete each project on its list “because you can’t overstate the economic and public safety benefits of modernizing our state’s infrastructure systems,” Moenning said.
At age 83, Johnson isn’t optimistic he’ll see work on his Snowbird Trail get off the ground.
“Rhode Island, which is about one-tenth the size of Nebraska, is the only other state with just one interstate, and that includes Hawaii and Alaska,” he said.
Moenning said he’s intrigued by Johnson’s idea because it’s a different way of thinking about travel and commerce.
“I remember reading about the Snowbird Trail, and I was intrigued by it. Any forward thinking and vision related to our infrastructure system, we appreciate it,” Moenning said.
