KEARNEY — The three high-point division champions in Wednesday’s 4-H Horse Show at the Buffalo County Fair have two important things in common.
They started riding at young ages and love horse events.
The champion blankets were awarded to Gracie Philpot of Kearney, senior; Rylee Bentz of Kearney, intermediate; and Elly Spracklen of Amherst.
Gracie and Elly were first- time high-point winners; Rylee also won her division in 2018.
“I’ve worked hard with this horse and we finally clicked this year,” Gracie said about the 9-year-old quarter horse gelding she’s had for three years.
She and “Benz” were senior champions in senior trail, English equitation and western horsemanship, and reserve champions in halter, hunter under saddle and western pleasure.
Gracie, 17, said her favorite events are showmanship and hunter under saddle.
She is the daughter of Scott and Keri Philpot, a member of the Buffalo County Equestrian 4-H Club and a junior at Kearney High School, where she’s active in FFA and plays cello in the orchestra.
When asked why horse events are her focus, Gracie replied, “Honestly, I think there is a lot less drama” than in other competitive activities.
Rylee, 15, and the daughter of Randy and Jamie Bentz, also is a member of the Buffalo County Equestrian 4-H Club.
Mari Woolsey is the coach for both Rylee and Gracie.
Rylee rides a 13-year-old quarter horse mare named “May.”
They’ve been a team for four years and were intermediate champions Wednesday in English equitation, showmanship, trail, western horsemanship and freestyle reining. They also were reserve champions in English pleasure.
Her favorite event is trail. “There are so many different obstacles,” Rylee said. “I really think she (May) enjoys it.”
She added that she didn’t feel extra pressure to repeat as a high-point champion. “I think it was more pressure until this year. I have won quite a few high points this year at other horse shows,” Rylee said.
As she enters her freshman year at KHS, she’s interested in FFA. “Mostly, I want to focus on horses,” Rylee said.
Elly, 11, and an Amherst sixth-grader, has worked with her horse only since last September.
“Salina” is a 15-year-old paint horse mare. Together, they were fair champions in junior showmanship, trail and western horsemanship.
Elly said trail probably is her favorite event because she likes the obstacles and her horse is good at it.
“It was kind of a goal,” she said about winning a high-point title.
She had been riding since age 4, starting with Therese Horner who is her coach.
Elly, who is the daughter of Andy and Amber Spracklen, and member of the DeNim and Diamonds 4-H Club, also has poultry, bottle calf, lottery pig and sewing projects entered at this year’s fair.
She continues to explore other interests. “I like basketball in the winter and a lot of animal stuff,” she said.