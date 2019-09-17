KEARNEY — The rights of the parents of twin baby boys abandoned in February at a Kearney hospital have been terminated.
Buffalo County Court Judge Gerry Jorgensen formally terminated the rights of the unknown parents Tuesday during a 20-minute hearing in Kearney.
The twins were born Feb. 2 at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney. Two days later their mother, in her mid-20s, left the hospital without her children.
The mother earlier had given Good Samaritan staff false information about her identity. Attempts by law enforcement to find the mother were unsuccessful, and the boys, identified in court records as Tyler and Andrew, were placed into custody at the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
During Tuesday’s hearing a HHS caseworker said she had made multiple attempts to locate the parents, but was unsuccessful. Numerous Public Notices also were published asking the parents to come forward. However, no one responded.
Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Mandy Amy said, “Obviously at this point the parents have abandoned these children.”
The boys will remain in HHS custody in foster care, Jorgensen said, while the adoption process begins.
