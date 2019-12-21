KEARNEY — Not allowed to stay up until midnight on New Year’s Eve?
Kids of all ages can celebrate 2020’s arrival from 11 a.m. to noon Dec. 31 at Kearney Public Library, 2020 First Ave.
They will dance to favorites like the Hokey Pokey, YMCA and the Chicken Dance, with DJ Russ from Pure Platinum DJ Services. Light snacks and party favors will be provided.
Register attendees both young and old by noon Thursday. Call 308-233-3284, visit a service desk at the library, or visit www.kearneylib.org and click on Events, Youth & Teens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.