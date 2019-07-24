KEARNEY — “Rise Above the Water,” a free event to benefit flood relief, will be noon to 10 p.m. Aug. 4 at Viaero Center, 609 Platte Road.
Along with inflatables, a dunk tank, food trucks and a beer garden, there will be live entertainment.
Music will be provided by Brody Ray, the Emmett Bower Band, Luke Mills, Sweetwater, Whiskey Bent and 10 more talented artists.
Admission is free, but a donation will be encouraged. Funds raised will go to people who need materials and assistance after the floods. Participating artists are donating their time, and food vendors will give a portion of their sales to the fund.
Donations to help with the event are welcome.
Checks can be made out to the United Way of the Kearney Area, with “Rise Above the Water” written on the memo line, and mailed to Rise Above the Water Benefit, c/o JD’s, 2023 First Ave., Kearney, NE 68847.
For more informatiion, call Teena Fedorchik at 308-370-2772 or J.J. Stover at 308-440-9244.