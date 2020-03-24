KEARNEY — Weather permitting, roadway construction and grading work will resume Wednesday in the industrial tract near Kearney Regional Airport.
Blessing Construction of Kearney and the city of Kearney announced that during the work the new Patriot Boulevard section of roadway will be closed from Piper Avenue west to the East Kearney Bypass.
Additionally, the existing gravel section of Cherry Avenue will be closed beginning at Patriot Boulevard to a point approximately 500 feet south of the boulevard. The city urges citizens to use extreme caution while traveling in this area.