KEARNEY — The city of Kearney has announced that 21st Street, from Avenue A to the alley directly behind the Law Enforcement Center in downtown Kearney, will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday.
The closure is necessary so a new generator can be installed to serve the Law Enforcement Center.
In addition to the partial street closure, there will be a partial closure of the parking lot to the north. The parking closure will involve three or four parking spaces. During the closure, public access to the Law Enforcement Center may be restricted to the west lobby doors.
The north lobby doors will be closed during the initial phase of the project.
The city advised that motorists should be alert when near any construction area and plan ahead for delays. Also, consider taking an alternate route when possible.