RAVENNA — Construction has resumed on Highway 68 north of Ravenna just north of its city limits to the Highway 58 junction.
According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, work will include bridge repair, concrete pavement repair, asphalt overlay, earth shouldering and permanent pavement markings.
At the bridge near Rockville, temporary traffic signals will be used to maintain one lane of traffic. The speed limit will be reduced to 35 mph on the bridge with a 12-foot width restriction. The remainder of the project will be maintained with flaggers and a pilot vehicle.
Vontz Paving Inc. of Hastings has the $4,595,567 contract. The project is planned to be completed in September.