KEARNEY — Ron Brown, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln director of player development and a founder of Kingdom Sports, will be the keynote speaker at a free family event 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Kearney Family YMCA, 4500 Sixth Ave.
Brown will hold a free football and basketball clinic 5-6:30 p.m. for boys and girls in grades 3-8. A light meal will be served 6:30-7 p.m.
At 7 p.m., Brown will speak to people of all ages on the effect that families have in leading their children to a love of Christ.
“He is a dynamic speaker. He is full of faith,” said Kathy Gosch, a member of First United Methodist Church. A grant from the church is funding his appearance.
“We wanted to bring him in due to his influence in our state,” she added.
Brown has written books and fliers and developed courses for coaches to teach “in God’s way,” she said. “That’s his passion. He does this outside of his regular duties.”
She said Brown has spoken here in the past, but has never led a clinic. He will cover basketball skills as well as football.
Gosch said Brown compares accepting Christ to a coach who is throwing a football. “He’ll say to the child, ‘I’m going to throw a football. When you see it coming your way, step into the path toward the football. That’s the way you need to deal with Christ. When you need something, go to him and He will give you the answers.’”
Gosch also quoted from a Feb. 16 sermon given by the Rev. Alan Davis, pastor of First United Methodist Church.
Davis said that if the father is the first in his family to find Christ, there is a 95 percent probability that everyone else in the family will accept Christ.
That percentage plunges to 17 percent if the mother is the first to accept Christ, Davis said.
Also, Davis said that if only the father goes to church, and the mother does not, two-thirds of his children will go to church as adults, but if only the mother goes to church, only one-third of the children will go to church as adults.
Davis said his figures came from Promise Keepers, a nonprofit aimed at strengthening the faith of husbands and fathers.
Ron Brown Comes to Town also is sponsored by the Girl Scouts, Boy Scout Troop No. 158, First Presbyterian Church, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, Kearney City Police, CASA, Kearney Family YMCA, Buffalo County Community Partners, Dr. Sam Schrock, Kearney Eye Institute, Barney Financial Services, Barney Insurance and Midway Auto Dealerships.