KEARNEY — Ross Dress for Less will celebrate its grand opening Saturday.
According to a flier distributed by mail this week, doors will open at 9 a.m. for the discount store’s grand opening.
The event will complete the transformation of the 92,000-square-foot former Kmart building into four separate retail locations at 4700 Second Ave. In addition to Ross Dress for Less, the other retailers are Marshalls, PetSmart and Five Below.
The transformation process began in March 2017 when the owner of the Kmart building, Seritage Growth Properties of New York City, won the Kearney City Council’s approval to subdivide the Kmart structure into the four retail spaces.
Marshalls and PetSmart opened in 2018, and Five Below opened earlier this year.
Ross occupies 21,350 square feet, Five Below occupies 8,800 square feet, PetSmart occupies 21,850 square feet, and Marshalls occupies 20,000 square feet. The building also has space for merchandise storage and other uses on the west side.
The Seritage site plan shows space along the frontage road on the east side of the property for a stand-alone restaurant and another stand-alone retail business.
According to Seritage, the average household income ranges from $74,317 within three miles of the former Kmart building to $78,994 within 10 miles. The Kmart structure is one of two large retail buildings in Kearney that are being subdivided.
The other space is the 87,384-square-foot former Herberger’s building on the south end of Hilltop Mall. So far, two businesses are planning to occupy at least a part of the building: Planet Fitness and Kohl’s Department Store. Before Herberger’s occupied the building, it was a Walmart store.
The Ross Dress for Less grand opening flier offers shoppers the chance to win a $500 shopping spree.
