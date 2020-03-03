GIBBON — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary again is providing live Crane Cam video during spring migration season from cameras positioned to overlook Platte River sandbars on which sandhill cranes roost overnight.
According to a press release, Rowe Sanctuary is partnering this year with Explore.org to expand the Crane Cam audience.
Explore.org is a nature camera website that specializes in working with nonprofits.
Recent Crane Cam upgrades give viewers who cannot take a Rowe morning or evening river blind tour March 6-12 the next best way to experience the Central Platte Valley spring stop by an estimated 600,000 sandhill cranes.