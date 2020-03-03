GIBBON — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary again is providing live Crane Cam video during spring migration season from cameras positioned to overlook Platte River sandbars on which sandhill cranes roost overnight.

View the Crane Cam here.

According to a press release, Rowe Sanctuary is partnering this year with Explore.org to expand the Crane Cam audience.

Explore.org is a nature camera website that specializes in working with nonprofits.

Recent Crane Cam upgrades give viewers who cannot take a Rowe morning or evening river blind tour March 6-12 the next best way to experience the Central Platte Valley spring stop by an estimated 600,000 sandhill cranes.