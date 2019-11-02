GIBBON — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary will host an “Autumn Animals” program 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9.

For animals, the change in seasons means undertaking major lifestyle changes to survive winter.

The free Rowe program will feature a hike along sanctuary trails to see what has changed with the seasons and some hands-on activities. The sanctuary is located at 44460 Elm Island Road, southwest of Gibbon.

