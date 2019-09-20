GIBBON — The Iain Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary will teach individuals how to harvest seeds from native prairie plants and how to prepare them for dispersal as part of Audubon’s “Plants for Birds” program.
The event will be 4-6 p.m. Thursday. Attendees will learn the basics of identifying native plants, benefits of locally collected seed and how Rowe Sanctuary uses what is collected.
Participants should wear long pants, sturdy shoes or boots, gloves and bring anything that is needed for an afternoon outdoors (sunscreen, bug spray, water bottle, etc.).
Registration is not required. For more information, visit Rowe Sanctuary's website or call 308-468-5282.
