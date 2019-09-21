BURWELL — You could call Peggy Haskell a Junk Jaunt junkie.
She was the general coordinator for the first 12 Nebraska Junk Jaunts, from 2004 to 2015.
“It is a wonderful event, but very, very hectic from May to September,” said Haskell of Burwell. “It takes year-round planning, hard work, long hours and dedication.”
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
She’s retired now — Dianne Wiberg replaced her in 2016 — but Haskell’s memories and passion are vibrant.
A showcase
The Nebraska Junk Jaunt began when Rolland Cronk and Lareda Hoback proposed the idea in late 2003 to the Loup River Scenic Byway Committee, “we were searching for something to showcase what we had to offer in scenery, people and businesses,” said Haskell, one of about 10 committee members.
Cronk, a committee member and Ord resident, got the idea from the 127 Yard Sale, a 690-mile event running down U.S. Highway 127 through six states — Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama — the first weekend in August. It’s commonly referred to as the World’s Longest Yard Sale.
The Loup River Scenic Byway Committee liked the idea, but several members were reluctant to take it on right away.
“To me, it looked like they had stumbled upon a great idea, although challenging,” Haskell said. “I said, ‘Let’s get it started. Why wait? We can either sink or swim. Let’s start small and see what happens.”
The committee determined sale rates and rules and the geographic coverage area. They brainstormed for a catchy name. “People who had garage sales called themselves ‘junkers,’ so we thought that would work. ‘Junk Jaunt’ rolls off the tongue pretty well. Our name has been part of our success,” Haskell said.
Getting off the ground
The committee worked “tirelessly” to get the event off the ground, Haskell said.
Haskell, with Wiberg as her part-time assistant, worked from her Burwell home as the general coordinator. She sold advertising. She took phone calls. She registered vendors. She produced the Shoppers Guide.
For a brief period, Haskell had a second part-time assistant. She also had some assistance from the committee’s treasurer.
Hoback, now deceased, recruited a “town coordinator” in each town to champion the event locally. “She made hundreds of phone calls,” Haskell said.
Bickering over borders
That first year, the Nebraska Junk Jaunt had 35 vendors in a nine-county area. The committee advertised these “garage sales” by copying six sheets of paper and stapling them together. The committee made 500 copies of this “brochure” on the RC&D’s copy machine. “We may have devastated that copy machine operating budget that year and several years into the future,” Haskell said.
Several towns declined to participate, disgruntled with the way it was organized, but the committee stood firm, Haskell said.
“We set the borders and refused to enlarge it despite many requests to do so,” she said.
She said keeping it within those borders kept it manageable.
The committee also rejected suggestions that the sale operate for one day in some areas, then in other areas the next day, and still others the third day. The sale would go on in the entire geographic area for all three days, the committee said. But they drew limits, too.
“We could have had it cover the entire state, but that would have been beyond our control,” she said. “One of the best pieces of advice we received during the first two years, was ‘don’t give up control.’ I know it sounds snobbish, but everything has to stop somewhere.”
Growing pains
That first year, an estimated 1,000 shoppers showed up.
The next year, the committee hired a professional printer to provide the Shoppers Guide. The number of registered yard and garage sales began to creep up. “By the third year, it was growing by leaps and bounds,” Haskell said.
By 2014, the sale’s 10th year, there were 700 vendors. In 2017, that number was 720. There are also “umpteen freeloaders,” Haskell said, or people who hold unregistered sales.
Each year, an average of 35 towns participate in the nine main counties: Blaine, Loup, Garfield, Wheeler, Greeley, Valley, Custer, Sherman and Howard counties. Tiny pieces of Hall and Buffalo counties join in, too: the portion of Hall County that sits north of I-80, including Grand Island, Alda and Wood River; and Ravenna, which sits along Highway 2 on the north edge of Buffalo County. Highway 2 is the event’s southern route, stretching from Grand Island to Halsey.
“Even though it is advertised as a 300-mile garage sale, if you visited every town that participates, it would be over nearly 600 miles of highways,” Haskell said. “By now, towns know if they are going to participate, somebody has to step up to be the person of contact.”
Anyone can sell at the Junk Jaunt, but those who live outside the geographic area must bring their goods and sell inside the area, she said.
‘Don’t give up control’
Sale details are finalized before Labor Day. Vendor applications must be postmarked Aug. 1 and be sitting inside the Junk Jaunt office by Aug. 6.
Vendor fees are $25 for a vendor within the area, $35 for a vendor from outside the area and $50 for an out-of-the-area commercial business. All vendors get a 15-word description of their sale items in the Shoppers Guide at no extra charge. Descriptions of 16-30 words are an extra $15.
All registered vendors get two free Junk Jaunt signs. Extra signs are $1 each.
Haskell said every item and service needed is purchased from merchants within the Junk Jaunt region. After Haskell, who had been unpaid, retired in 2015, the committee hired Wibert as a paid, 30-hour-a-week general coordinator.
Enticing distant ‘junkers’
The Junk Jaunt became a separate 501(c)(4) nonprofit organization in 2011. Today, the office is located in rental space in Ord, where Wibert lives. Fees come from vendors and from ads in the Shoppers Guide, a 120-page paperback publication this year.
Advertising is a key part of luring “junkers,” Haskell said. They started with ads in newspapers and radio stations, and public service announcements. As money allowed, they put ads on television and expanded into Kansas and distant areas of Nebraska.
“One of our biggest steps was working with brochure distribution companies. We got into Arkansas, Missouri, Colorado, South Dakota, Wyoming and western Nebraska,” she said.
“One year, we had brochures in Oregon and Washington. We did 50,000 brochures, maybe more. We’d pay brochure distribution companies to put them in their racks. We’d pick out certain areas and put them in motels, rest areas, quick stops and high traffic areas,” Haskell said. “We began to see an increase in visitors from those states.”
When she and her husband traveled, they carried brochures. She would stop at antique stores and drop off a few brochures.
For a few years, they advertised in a Canadian antique publication. That brought in Canadians. “Advertising was always an interest of mine. I enjoyed that part of it immensely..”
Hard work
But the Junk Jaunt kept Haskell increasingly busy. When she worked at home, she could scan her Junk Jaunt e-mail at any hour, but “it got to the point where I was still in my nightie at noon the next day,” she said. “It was taking all my spare time. When we’d travel, I was always off in the corner or sitting in the parking lot taking phone calls.”
She stepped aside after the 2015 event, but stories still flow from her effortlessly.
“Maybe people will resell items they brought at the Junk Jaunt back to us,” she said. “I have a friend who took Junk Jaunt brochures to a big craft event in Colorado. Several vendors there told her, ‘The Nebraska Junk Jaunt? That’s where we got the stuff we repurposed to sell here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.