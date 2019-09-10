KEARNEY — Runza Restaurants will conduct the second annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser Sept. 17. Ten percent of sales all day will benefit hunger and food insecurity-related efforts in the Kearney community.
One out of six children may not know where their next meal will come from, according to Becky Perrett, director of marketing for Runza National.
“Kids struggling to get enough to eat are more likely to have problems in school and other social situations, and are at higher risk for health conditions like anemia and asthma,” Perrett said.
