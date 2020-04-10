KEARNEY — The cross is a symbol of hope to the Streff and Miller families of rural Kearney.
That’s why the families erected crosses in their front yards and strung them with lights for neighbors and passersby to see this Easter season.
“For me it was sort of a silent message of hope and encouragement to people knowing who’s got all this in hand,” said Betty Streff.
And that message of hope and encouragement especially was important to Betty this year because people are dealing with the worldwide coronavirus outbreak.
“So we always decorate big time for fall and Christmas and never have done anything specifically for Easter,” she said. “And so we thought, with the situation in the world like it is right now, that this would be a good time to start,” she said.
Betty and Steve set a 7-foot wood cross in their front yard on 78th Street east of Highway 10. Steve built the cross in his woodshop, fastened it to tree stakes and then wrapped 400 white lights around the cross, which glows brightly at night.
Judy and Steve Miller also placed a cross in their front yard for the first time this year.
The cross in their yard is one of three crosses that would have been used as a prop in Easter cantatas that they have written and produced in Kearney for several decades. Most recently it was set up at Christ Community Church in Kearney where Steve Miller is the pastor.
But this year the Millers couldn’t put on their show and they can’t hold services at their church because of the pandemic. So instead, they decorated their cross to lift their neighbors’ spirits.
They erected it near their front stoop at 1640 W. 102nd St. Place in Miracle Hills north of Kearney. The cross is outlined in red lights to represent the blood Jesus shed. It also is draped in purple satin to represent royalty. There’s also a crown of thorns to represent what Jesus would have worn on the cross.
The Millers will change the lights to white on Saturday and Sunday.
Steve Miller said the cross represents stability.
“When we look at the cross, first of all it was one of the most tortuous things that was used at that time. It was symbol of death,” said Steve Miller.
Today, he said, we see the symbol all over because it no longer represents death but life through the resurrection of Jesus.
“So I think it means something beyond and bigger than the things going on around us right now,” he added. “It’s something we can look to. It’s peace. It’s joy because it now gives us eternal life.”
The Millers also wanted people to have the opportunity to worship together on Easter, so they are planning a service outside their house at 7 p.m. Saturday. They will offer praise music and a short sermon over a loud speaker. Guests are asked to stay in their cars or sit 10 feet apart on the Millers’ 3-acre lot.
“It gives us the chance to worship God and make it feel like Easter,” Steve Miller said.
erika.pritchard@kearneyhub.com
@erikadpritchard