KEARNEY — A recreational vehicle was a total loss Tuesday and a house sustained an estimated $25,000 damage after the RV caught fire and spread to the house.
At 10:40 a.m. the Kearney Volunteer Fire Department was called to 8965 Imperial Road, north of Kearney, for the RV that had caught fire. According to a fire report owner Randy Lauer had been working on the RV furnace prior to the fire starting.
When firefighters arrived at the scene the RV was fully engulfed in flames when radiant heat and flames started a nearby abandoned house on fire. No one was inside the house or RV at the time of the fire.
The fire was under control at 11:54 a.m.
Firefighters shuttled water from a nearby well to the scene. Members of the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department provided mutual aid with 10 firefighters two tanker trucks and a utility truck.
KVFD had one engine, five tankers, one grass rig, three utility trucks, the air tank trailer and 46 firefighters respond to the scene.
The American Red Cross provided assistance to Lauer. No injuries were reported.
