KEARNEY – Restaurants, bars, beauty salons and barber shops may reopen Monday with limitations, according to new directive health measures announced by Two Rivers Public Health Department.
Baseball and softball teams may begin practicing June 1 and start playing games June 18.
The measures were outlined Monday by Gov. Pete Ricketts:
- Restaurants and bars can reopen with up to 50 percent maximum capacity. Parties must be six people or fewer, and they must be seated at tables at least six feet apart. Alcohol may be served as part of a meal, but buffets and self-service lines are not permitted.
- Hair salons, barbershops and massage parlors may reopen, but all customers and stylists must wear masks. A maximum of 10 customers, excluding staff, are permitted inside at one time.
- Day care centers will be permitted to have 15 people, including 10 children and adults, in a room together. The previous limit was 10.
- Baseball and softball teams may begin practice, but they cannot use dugouts. Players must provide their own equipment. Any shared equipment must be sanitized after each practice. Games may begin June 18.
In other news related to COVID-19, two Dawson County women died Friday from the disease, Two Rivers reported at noon Monday. The women, in their 50s and 60s, had been hospitalized. Both had underlying conditions.