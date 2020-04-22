KEARNEY — The Salute to Unsung Heroes, originally set for Easter but postponed due to weather the last two Sundays, will take place at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Residents are invited to participate to thank medical professionals and first responders who are on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday in the east parking lot of the Kearney Regional Medical Center, 804 22nd Ave., near the emergency entrance. As shifts change, cars will drive slowly through the parking lot and flash their headlights as music plays on loudspeakers.
The cars then will travel to CHI Health Good Samaritan on Avenue A just north of East 31st Street and repeat the parade.
Participants must stay in their cars.