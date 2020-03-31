KEARNEY — Steven Dahl, envoy and corps administrator of the Salvation Army, is saying thanks to Kearney.
After an article in Wednesday’s Kearney Hub reported that the Salvation Army’s food pantry was nearly depleted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the public donated more than $4,000 in just 24 hours. Another $3,500 soon followed.
Thanks to that money, the food pantry was able to stay open in March, Dahl said. It was in danger of closing by today because it operates on a monthly budget. The money also will bolster the pantry’s April budget.
Dahl said the $7,500 will help pay for things like diapers, utilities and rental assistance, and case-by-case emergency assistance.
The closing of businesses and layoffs during the COVID-19 pandemic has made hundreds of people more dependent on the Salvation Army and its food pantry, which offers canned goods, diapers, toiletries and other available items.
Normally, the Salvation Army has a 30-day waiting period between the time people register for food and the time they may receive it, but that period is being waived right now, Dahl said.
The Salvation Army is located at 1719 Central Ave., but right now, access is only through the Thrift Store at 15 E. 19th St.
For more information, call Dahl at 308-234-9998.