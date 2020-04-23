KEARNEY — Steve and Suzann Christensen of Kearney are “a little bit embarrassed” by being ch…

About Sandra Borden

Age: 70 in May

Home: Gibbon the past 30 years

Past homes: Born in Hamburg, N.Y., and also lived in Minneapolis; Northampton, Salem and Peabody, Mass.; Pocatello, Idaho; Cincinnati; and Omaha

Education: Graduated from Hamburg High School; associate degree in nursing while in Minneapolis; Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, N.Y.; and master’s degree in nursing and post-master’s certificate from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Also, 15 credits short of a master’s degree in business administration.

Current profession: Retired in early 2017; HelpCare Clinic volunteer nurse practitioner since July 2017

Past professions (all nursing related): Intensive care, burns ICU, cardiac ICU, emergency room trauma, teaching at Central Community College-Grand Island for 15 years and ambulatory clinic in Grand Island for 15 years

Family: Husband, Karl, professor of finance at the University of Nebraska at Kearney; sons, Jay of Moscow, Idaho, Mark of Boulder, Colo., and Jacob of Fremont, Ind.; daughter, Anna of Wichita, Kan.; and seven grandchildren

Community organizations: CCC Board of Governors and up for re-election

Other volunteer activities: Nebraska Pride Chorus of Sweet Adelines

Other awards: 2010 Outstanding Nurse Practitioner for Nebraska

Hobbies: Gardening, knitting and learning to play the banjo