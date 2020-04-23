KEARNEY — Sandra Borden of Gibbon didn’t always want to be a nurse, even though she’s spent her adult life working in hospital intensive care units and emergency rooms, clinics, and in classrooms teaching the next generation of nurses.
“Actually, I wanted to be a veterinarian. When I was married, I was working to be an early childhood educator,” Borden said. She switched to a two-year associate degree nursing program for practical purposes.
It was affordable, she could start working right away and it was a “portable” profession that allowed her to get jobs wherever her life and her husband Karl’s work in higher education took them. Thirty years ago, it was the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
“We paid for my college education ... two weeks at a time,” said Borden, who worked as a nurse’s aide while attending school.
She clearly remembers when nursing became more than a job.
One night as a nurse’s aide at a Minneapolis hospital, she was asked to work a second shift. She agreed, mostly because she would be paid time and a half.
Borden was assigned to work in the ICU — for the first time — with a licensed practical nurse. Their focus was caring for a woman with a cancer treatment-related bleeding stomach ulcer.
“At 2:30 or 3 in the morning, she looked at us and said, ‘You dears, you have been here all night. You must be so tired,’” Borden recalled. That’s when she knew her place was in ICUs, trauma centers and emergency rooms.
She completed bachelor’s and master’s degrees, plus additional nursing credits. Borden also taught nursing courses at Central Community College in Grand Island for 15 years before realizing how much she missed contact with patients.
Borden concluded her full-time work at an ambulatory clinic in Grand Island in early 2017.
By July of that year, she was volunteering Tuesday and Wednesday mornings at the HelpCare Clinic in Kearney as an advanced practice registered nurse. It’s for her volunteer work that Borden is receiving the 2020 Kearney Hub Freedom Award in the medical/health category.
“I have seen the incredible impact that Sandra has had in volunteering her time and medical expertise to patients at no cost to them,” HelpCare Clinic Executive Director Becky Kraenow wrote in her nomination letter. “... For nearly three years, she has spent many mornings visiting with patients, hearing their concerns and treating their conditions.”
The free clinic has served uninsured, low-income patients in the Kearney region since 2015.
Kraenow estimated the value of Borden’s nearly 700 volunteer hours to support more than 300 individual patients at more than $37,000.
Borden’s contributions have included hearing stories from patients, making complex diagnoses with limited resources and ensuring appropriate follow-up care, Kraenow added.
Borden said that as an APRN, “I see patients. I order tests. I evaluate test results. I order medications and refer patients to other physicians if they will take them.”
She added that she usually hands off the task of finding the referral care a patient needs to clinic staff member Lisa Guthrie.
Borden said it’s amazing how many physicians are willing to volunteer their time or lower the cost of care and how many other people contribute in ways big and small.
One thing most HelpCare Clinic patients have in common is no regular medical care. “I see a lot of diabetes and a fair amount of hypertension,” Borden said. “I see a lot of smoking. And I hear a lot about the (medical) costs.”
If she writes a prescription, she looks up the cost so the patient knows what to expect.
“The stuff I have learned since volunteering at the clinic is phenomenal,” Borden said. She explained that many people think the poor have nowhere to go for medical care, but “a lot of that is not knowing what’s available and how to access it.”
She said the HelpCare Clinic always needs volunteers with medical skills, particularly those who are bilingual. The clinic also could use monetary donations to cover expenses.
When asked why she initially decided to volunteer at the HelpCare Clinic, Borden replied, “The truth is I stopped working, but I’m not willing to give up my (nursing) license ... I didn’t want to work full time and wanted to be able to say I want to go visit my grandchildren for a month and not feel guilty.”
Volunteering also allows her time to serve on the CCC Board of Governors and pursue musical interests — singing with the Nebraska Pride Chorus of Sweet Adelines and taking banjo lessons.
Borden said she taught herself to play a guitar as a teen. She doesn’t read music, but can play the chords to many songs.
When one of her sons started playing a guitar, she decided to try the banjo. “Now as a 70-year-old, if I don’t practice, it’s not like my mother is yelling at me,” Borden joked.
She temporarily has stopped working at the clinic because of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said she and her husband are in good health, but their age and some medical issues put them at higher risk for serious problems from the virus.
Borden continues to promote nursing as a much needed profession.
“You’ll always have a job and you’ll be portable beyond your wildest imagination. I’ve always had a job,” she said.
She added that nursing pays a lot better than in 1971 when her starting wage was $1.80 per hour for full-time work.