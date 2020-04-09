KEARNEY — Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Daniel Oliver closed the tailgate of his truck Wednesday morning after loading it with 15 jugs of hand sanitizer in the Sampson Construction parking lot.
“We sure appreciate it. It will go a long ways because we’re almost out,” Oliver said about the need for hand sanitizer by first responders within NSP’s Troop C.
Next up for 15 gallons were members of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Dan Schleusener told Sampson Construction Regional Manager Stuart Johnson and his employee Brad Myers that the county’s supply of sanitizer also was getting low.
“This will last us for awhile,” Schleusener said.
Sampson Construction of Kearney is a partner with KAAPA Ethanol in a project to distribute 3,000 gallons of hand sanitizer made last Friday at the Ravenna plant.
Sampson Construction provided the plastic containers — mostly 1-gallon jugs — that were filled at KAAPA Ethanol Ravenna on Tuesday and then were distributed at the Sampson office site.
Others who loaded cars and pickups Wednesday morning included Larry Surmeier, director of facilities management for CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney, and Darren Robinson, president of the Economic Development Council of Buffalo County.
Kearney Police Department officers also stopped by, but smaller hand sanitizer containers for use in their patrol vehicles hadn’t arrived yet. Those containers were delivered later.
KAAPA Ethanol Chief Executive Officer Chuck Woodside told the Hub on Tuesday that the first 1,000 gallons of hand sanitizer were committed to medical facilities, cities, law enforcement officers and other first responders, businesses and other organizations even before it was put into the plastic containers.
Ethanol-based sanitizer is more of a liquid than the gel most consumers are familiar with and is 80 percent alcohol, compared with 70 percent to 75 percent in commercial sanitizer products.
The other components of the hand sanitizer are hydrogen peroxide, which KAAPA Ethanol purchased, and glycerol provided by the third project partner, AGP in Omaha.
Sampson’s Johnson said, “When we started this, it wasn’t going to be this big.”
He added that the plastic containers were procured specifically for the hand sanitizer project.
When asked how the KAAPA Ethanol connection was made, Johnson said his company was the general contractor for the new KAAPA Ethanol Holdings central office in south Kearney. So, he was contacted by Woodside about helping.
Johnson said there may be more than 1,000 gallons of sanitizer distributed by the end of this week because requests are coming in from other communities, including McCook, North Platte, Callaway, Broken Bow, Minden and Beatrice.
“We reached out to the medical facilities in those towns,” he said, “or they reached out to us. The word got around pretty fast.”
There is more hand sanitizer at the Ravenna plant, Johnson said, and more jugs will be brought to Kearney as needed.