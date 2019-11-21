KEARNEY — Santa Claus is coming to Downtown Kearney for the holidays.
Starting 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, Santa will be available for visits and photos at his downtown cottage on Central Avenue by Nelson’s Furniture until 8 p.m., along with his elves. Visits with Santa are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their own camera for photos.
Dec. 5 through Dec. 22, Santa will be available:
- 4 -8 p.m. Thursdays
- 1-5 p.m. Saturdays
- 1-5 p.m. Sundays
For any questions or concerns regarding Santa’s hours, contact the Kearney Park and Recreation Office at (308) 237-4644.
