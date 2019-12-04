MINDEN — Santa’s Stockings again is providing free Christmas gifts to children in south-central Nebraska this year.
This project provides children’s presents to parents, grandparents or foster parents who do not qualify for assistance through other programs, including The Caring Tree, Angel Tree, Toys for Tots, Goodfellows, The Salvation Army or similar programs. Santa’s Stockings has no income guidelines.
Emily Wagner and Lindsey Steinberger founded this project in 2015. They have partnered with Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, Trinity Lutheran Church in Hildreth, Wilcox-Hildreth Girl Scouts, Minden Dollar General, Royal Engineered Composites, Wilcox & Hildreth Cooperative Producers Inc., and many individuals and families to provide gifts.
Those who want gifts should call Wagner at 308-832-2103 after 9 a.m. Dec. 16 so she can have appropriate gifts available for precise ages and genders. Note: She cannot accept calls before 9 a.m. Dec. 16.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
The best times to call her are:
- Afternoon Dec. 17 for residents of Kearney and Franklin counties.
- Morning Dec. 18 for residents of Kearney and Franklin counties.
- Afternoon Dec. 18 for residents of Kearney, Franklin, Phelps, Harlan and Webster counties.
- All day Dec. 19 for residents of all five counties.
- All day Dec. 20 for residents of all five counties until gifts are depleted.
Gifts may be picked up 1-5 p.m. Dec. 17 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 18-20 at Lieske, Lieske & Ensz, 333 N. Colorado, Minden.
Franklin area residents who cannot get to Minden during those hours may call Wagner. She will select appropriate gifts and meet them in Hildreth in the evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.