KEARNEY — Santa Claus will stop by the Kearney Clinic, 211 W. 33rd St., 6-8 p.m. Wednesday.

CHI Health Kearney Clinic and Children’s Physicians-Kearney invite families to join the jolly old elf to chat about their Christmas wishes and take their own sELFIE photos. Santa will bring a small gift from the North Pole for each child.

Refreshments, crafts and other activities also are planned.

Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.