KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan Foundation is accepting applications until May 1 for its annual Safe Teen Driver Education Scholarships.
Kearney students currently enrolled in grades 8-12 who want to participate in the Nebraska Safety Center Driver Education class are encouraged to apply. These individual scholarships, up to $100, will help cover a portion of the $315 fee for the summer course.
Applications are accepted once per calendar year, and preference is given to those with financial need.
For more information or to download an application, visit CHIhealth.com/GoodSamaritanScholarships. Applications also are available at the foundation office at 115 W. 32nd St.
Call 308-865-2700 with questions or visit unk.edu/offices/safety_center.