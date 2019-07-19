KEARNEY — United Way of the Kearney Area and Dobytown Kiwanis again are partnering for the Back-2-School backpack program. They are collecting school supplies to distribute to families in need in Buffalo, Kearney, Franklin, Harlan, Phelps and Custer counties.
The public is invited to donate school supplies for children in grades pre-K through 12. Supplies can be dropped off July 26-28 during the Stuff the Bus event, when a colorful school bus will be sitting in the Walmart parking lot at 5411 Second Ave. waiting to receive donated supplies. They also can be taken to the United Way office at 4009 Sixth Ave.
Collection boxes also are located at Menards at 6411 First Ave. through July 31; Dollar General at 2730 W. U.S. Highway 30, through July 26, and First National Bank at 2223 Second Ave. through July 31.
The school supplies will fill 1,100 backpacks for children who qualify for free or reduced lunch. Registration for the backpacks continues through Monday.
Registrations can be completed online by visiting www.uwka.org, calling United Way at 308-237-6840 or by stopping by its office at 4009 Sixth Ave.
Volunteers will join members of Dobytown Kiwanis and United Way of the Kearney Area to stuff the backpacks 6:30-8 p.m. Aug. 5 in the Kenwood Elementary cafeteria.
Families will pick up backpacks 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 6 or 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Kenwood Elementary cafeteria.
Volunteers are needed to stuff backpacks Aug. 5 or hand them out Aug. 6-7. To sign up, call United Way at 308-237-6840.
Dobytown Kiwanis has been giving children in need a free backpack filled with school supplies since 1993.
It later partnered with the United Way of the Kearney Area to create the Back-2-School program. This program is made possible by local sponsors and donations.
For more information, visit www.uwka.org, or follow United Way on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.