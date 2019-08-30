KEARNEY — Road repairs on the Second Avenue overpass that previously were delayed because of weather now are scheduled for Tuesday, according to a press release from the city of Kearney Public Works Department and the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
The work will focus on the outside southbound lane of the overpass. Traffic will be directed to the inside lane while work takes place. Work is expected to last for three days. Motorists are asked to use extreme caution when driving through the work area.