KEARNEY — Kearney’s busiest street — Second Avenue — will undergo structural repairs and upgrades this summer.
Assistant Director of Public Works Andrew Harter is asking the Kearney City Council’s approval of plans and specifications to repair and upgrade the Second Avenue overpass.
It’s estimated that work will stretch from spring into late November and cost $1.5 million to $2 million.
In addition, Harter is asking the City Council to award a bid for improvements to the intersection of Second Avenue and 11th Street in south Kearney. The apparent low bidder for that work is Nielsen Contracting LLC of Kearney at $260,330, which is 13 percent lower than the engineer’s estimate of $298,395, according to Harter. Blessing LLC of Kearney was second lowest bidder at $371,218.
Harter said the city will use sales tax revenue to pay for the work at Second Avenue and 11th Street.
For the overpass, the city will tap money received from the state of Nebraska Department of Transportation for taking over ownership of Second Avenue, which used to be Nebraska Highway 10. That designation was transferred to the East Kearney Expressway in the same agreement that moved responsibility for Second Avenue from the state to the city.
According to a memo to the council from Harter, work on the Second Avenue overpass from 18th to 22nd streets will be extensive.
“This project will consist of the removal and replacement of required sections of the bridge structure to repair the bearing, abutment, expansion, median components and improvements to the approach sections of the roadway,” Harter told the council.
The overpass project also includes the removal and replacement of handrailing, improvements to the pedestrian walkway and lighting.
Harter estimates the overpass work will be finished by Nov. 30.
If the council OKs plans and specifications, bid opening will be April 7 for the overpass project.
In another sign that a busy summer of street work is ahead, the city is ready to call for bids for the reconstruction of 31st Street from Avenue D to Avenue F in central Kearney. The project will have a bid alternate to reconstruct to Avenue G. The project includes removal and reconstruction of paving and work on the water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer under the street.
The engineer estimates the cost ranges from $700,000 to $850,000 for the part of the project from Avenue D to Avenue F, and $100,000 to $200,000 for the Avenue G alternative.
Tuesday’s council meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 a.m. in council chambers at City Hall.