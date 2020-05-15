KEARNEY — A virtual community gathering is planned 10-11:30 p.m. Saturday on the Buffalo County Community Partners Facebook page.
The event is hosted by the HealthyMINDS Collaborative, a mental health work group of BCCP, and designed to provide hope to the community as it navigates COVID-19 challenges.
HealthyMINDS members, representing various community organizations, will answer questions from the community and discuss available resources. A similar program was hosted May 2.
They will address grief, family dynamics, conflict resolution, domestic violence, maintaining friendships, substance use and connectivity. They will share common coping strategies and ways to promote resiliency.
The public may submit questions prior to the event on this live link: bcchp.org/covid-19-community-forum. They also will be able to ask questions during the event.
Panelists include:
- Dr. Krista Fritson, UNK Psychology Department, Central NE LOSS team member
- Jason Sharp, youth advocate
- Beth Reynolds, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services
- Dr. Christine L. Chasek, UNK Associate Professor Counseling Department, Insight Counseling and Recovery Therapist
- Pastor Michelle Carlson, First Lutheran Church
- Dr. Kenton Schaffer, CHI Health Director of Kearney
- Janelle Brock, MSW, LICSW, Suicide Prevention Program, VA- Nebraska Western Iowa Healthcare System
- Jamie Legates, FamiliesCare
- Bryan Waugh, police chief, Kearney Police Department
- Neil Miller, sheriff, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office
- Nikki, Gausman, executive director, The S.A.F.E. Center
- Prairie Miles, AseraCare
- Hayley Jelinek, South Central Nebraska Area Agency on Aging and Disability Resource Network, BSW Elder Care Coordinator/ADRC Supervisor
Other HealthyMINDS members include Renae Zimmer, Central Nebraska Loss Team; Kiphany Hof, LIMHP, associate director of the UNK Counseling Department; Jason Owens, Kearney Public Schools counselor and McKenna’s Rae of Hope; Kathy Gifford, Kearney Public Schools school board; Carol Renner, community advocate; Becky Squiers, HelpCare Clinic executive director, and Jesica Vickers, Center for Psychological Services.