WOOD RIVER — Seed harvest is the focus for Saturday’s volunteer work day at The Nature Conservancy’s Platte prairies south of Wood River.
Seed gathering will be 9 a.m.-noon, starting from TNC’s Derr House on South Platte River Drive, approximately two miles south of the Wood River exit from Interstate 80.
Volunteers should bring sturdy shoes, good gloves, hats, work clothes, sunscreen and a water bottle. If you have them, bring your favorite pruner and a spare three- or five-gallon bucket with carabiner clip.
If you can help, send an email to steven.schafer@tnc.org. Additional work days will be Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16 and Dec. 7 and 21.
