HOLDREGE — A Kansas man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after his semitruck and trailer, which was hauling cattle, crashed into a bunker at the Holdrege Country Club.
The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reported that Guy Cash, 63, of Mankato, Kan., was hauling cattle southbound on Highway 183 near 25th Street at 4 p.m. when his truck left the roadway.
A witness told law enforcement that the semitruck was drifting more and more to the right before it left the roadway, hit an embankment or field road, drove through a fence into a bean field, drove through another fence, hit an embankment and came to rest in a bunker near the No. 3 green at the Holdrege Country Club.
According to a sheriff’s office report, Cash told law enforcement “he lost consciousness and didn’t remember the accident until he woke up when the truck had come to a rest.”
According to a PCSO press release, Cash was transported to Phelps Memorial Health Center in Holdrege to be treated for his injuries. A Phelps Memorial representative said Cash was stabilized and transferred.
Phelps County Deputy Russ Nedrig said one animal was injured in the accident and had to be euthanized. He estimated there were 34-36 cattle in the trailer.
The surviving cattle were sent to the Holdrege Veterinarian Clinic where they were held until another truck driver could arrive and finish transporting the animals.
Cash was hauling cattle for Wagner Family Farms in Mankato, according to a PCSO representative.
The semi was a total loss.
@erikadpritchard